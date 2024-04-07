Stencil street art recalling Lassana Cisse Souleymane, five years after his racially motivated murder, has been painted in various locations by a street artist.

The street art at Tal-Qroqq.

The 42-year-old from the Ivory Coast was killed in a drive-by shooting on April 6, 2019, as he walked to the Ħal Far open centre after watching a football match with friends. Another two African men were injured.  

The street art has been set up at St Elmo Place, Valletta opposite a biennale installation about abortion, a roundabout at Coradino near Mcast, a road linking Fgura to Cospicua, the Tal-Qroqq skatepark and a slip road to Albert Town.

Two men, both AFM soldiers at the time, have been accused of  Lassana"s murder and are out on bail.

A street artist took it upon himself to recall a murder that shocked Malta.A street artist took it upon himself to recall a murder that shocked Malta.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.