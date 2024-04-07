Stencil street art recalling Lassana Cisse Souleymane, five years after his racially motivated murder, has been painted in various locations by a street artist.

The street art at Tal-Qroqq.

The 42-year-old from the Ivory Coast was killed in a drive-by shooting on April 6, 2019, as he walked to the Ħal Far open centre after watching a football match with friends. Another two African men were injured.

The street art has been set up at St Elmo Place, Valletta opposite a biennale installation about abortion, a roundabout at Coradino near Mcast, a road linking Fgura to Cospicua, the Tal-Qroqq skatepark and a slip road to Albert Town.

Two men, both AFM soldiers at the time, have been accused of Lassana"s murder and are out on bail.