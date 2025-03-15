Blue Lagoon operators running kiosks, water sports activities, deckchair rentals and other commercial services will likely face higher encroachment and permit fees starting in summer next year.

Multiple sources close to the Malta Tourism Authority (MTA) said that given the thriving commercial activity on the island, which booms during July and August, the current fees are disproportionately low.

The direct order concession agreements handed to Times of Malta by Tourism Minister Ian Borg during Times Talk last month reveal that some operators pay as little as €3,000 to run a business on the busy island. Food and beverage sellers pay just €10,000.

Encroachment fees are essentially rent paid to the government for using public land.

In Comino’s case, businesses pay these fees to operate on the island.

Speaking on Times Talk last month, Borg vowed to “clean up” Comino, add sanitary facilities and introduce stricter and fairer concessions for boat, kiosk and deckchair operators between this summer and the next.

Addressing past criticisms of opaque direct orders for kiosks and deckchairs, Borg also committed to issuing tenders for all future concessions for transparency and fairness.

During the interview, he handed Times of Malta a copy of the current concession agreements on the island. However, the names of the operators were blacked out.

Ian Borg interviewed on Times Talk. Video: Karl Andrew Micallef

Non-food, beverage mobile units pay just €3,000 for permit

The agreements reveal that non-food and beverage mobile units pay just €3,000 for a permit, water sports operators €3,000 or €5,000, and food and beverage hawkers €10,000 for an eight-month concession period between April 1 and November 30.

Sources close to the MTA said some food kiosks make €10,000 worth of profits in just a few days or weeks during the peak season.

Borg’s ministry confirmed changes were in the pipeline.

“The ministry expects that when the authorities proceed with issuing new calls for these concessions, they will reflect fair market values as well as demand for the services offered,” a spokesperson said.

“Future calls for these concessions will also need to take into consideration the fact that the authorities will be introducing added value by providing new structures for these kiosks, in an improved, uniform design, as appropriate for this site of significant ecological importance.”

This is just part of the ministry’s broader effort “to improve visitor experience at the Blue Lagoon, while ensuring the protection of Comino’s natural heritage”.

'Taking stock of existing concession agreements'

“Some improvements, including extended swimming zones and reduced volumes of visitors per day, are in line to be implemented soon,” the spokesperson said.

In the meantime, the ministry said it is also taking stock of existing concession agreements and private operators serving the Blue Lagoon, including applicable fees, for “further long-term improvements beyond summer 2025.”

The pervasive commercialisation of Comino, especially the Blue Lagoon, has long been controversial, and activists and environmental NGOs have been calling for a cap on tourist numbers for years.

Comino’s ecological designation as a Natura 2000 site underscores the gravity of these concerns. Plastic waste, damage to the unique garrigue habitats and lack of enforcement further exacerbate the situation.

Borg told Times of Malta that the Blue Lagoon can expect to see half the usual number of tourists during this summer’s busiest months, as the government plans to introduce a capacity cap for commercial boat operators.

It is estimated that some 10,000 people descend on Comino every day in July and August.

Furthermore, he vowed to address the chaotic arrangement of kiosks through a standardised design, developed in consultation with NGOs and other stakeholders, and approved by authorities following a public call.

“Kiosks are set up according to the owners’ likes, but Comino is not yours,” he said.