The breast care team at Gozo General Hospital, in collaboration with Europa Donna Malta, are organising a Pink Walk from the Gozo General Hospital to Ta’ Pinu shrine on Sunday, March 23.

The walk is to support breast cancer patients, celebrate survivors and honour their loved ones, while raising awareness about the disease.

“Together, we can make a difference!” the organisers said.

All proceeds will go to Europa Donna Malta, a non-profit organisation dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer and supporting patients and their families.

Registration will be held at the main gate of the hospital at 9.30am and the walk will start at 10am. A donation of €10 is requested at registration.

Participants are being urged to wear pink to show their support.