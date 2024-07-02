The Concept Stadium, a Maltese creative marketing agency, has successfully participated in both the Dublin Tech Summit 2024 and London Tech Week 2024. Founder and CEO, Jonathan Dalli, together with Brand Director, Alessandro Caselli, attended the Dublin Tech Summit, while Chief Commercial Officer Rebecca Calleja joined at the London Tech Week.

The Dublin Tech Summit, recognised as Ireland’s largest innovative gathering, featured a host of Silicon Valley leaders and international tech innovators. The summit provided an unparalleled platform for networking and knowledge exchange, with key topics of discussion including artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, deep tech, robotics, privacy, and space travel.

Dalli shared his thoughts on the importance of such international gatherings: “The insights gained here are critical as we navigate the rapidly evolving tech landscape. Engaging with global leaders and innovators has provided us with fresh perspectives and innovative strategies that we are eager to implement in our local market. Networking on an international level not only broadens our horizon but also reinforces the importance of global cooperation in driving advancement on all fronts.

“Additionally, Malta's strategic position allows it to serve as an ideal marketing test bed for international companies to launch, communicate, and refine their products before expanding globally. This is also why we exhibited under the InMalta umbrella; a working group formed by Tech.mt, Malta Enterprise, FinanceMalta, GamingMalta, and the Malta Digital Innovation Authority (MDIA), who together are forging a way forward for promotional synergies with the aim of promoting Malta in international Summits and Expos.”

The Concept Stadium Chief Commercial Officer Rebecca Calleja together with Founder and CEO, Jonathan Dalli representing the Maltese marketing agency at London Tech Week.

At London Tech Week 2024, held at Olympia London, Dalli and Rebecca Calleja engaged in various activities including networking, promoting the agency’s innovative marketing solutions, and exploring new partnerships. Their participation in both events underscores the Concept Stadium’s commitment to staying at the forefront of technological innovation and integrating these advancements into marketing and branding applications. By harnessing the latest technology, the Concept Stadium aims to drive their clients’ stories more effectively, leveraging AI, deep tech, and other innovations to create impactful and sound business marketing campaigns.

“Our goal is to harness technology to enhance our clients’ brand narratives,” added Dalli. “The knowledge gained from both the Dublin Tech Summit and London Tech Week will enable us to implement sophisticated marketing strategies, from AI-driven customer insights to immersive digital experiences, ensuring that our clients remain at the forefront of their industries while resonating with their respective audiences.”