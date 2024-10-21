Two men involved in house construction works have been named by the director-general of the Consumer Affairs Authority for ignoring decisions by the Consumer Claims Tribunal.

The authority in a statement by its director-general, said Harvin Vassallo failed to honour a decision by the tribunal ordering him to pay a consumer €800, representing the amount paid to buy material for gypsum and whitewashing works.

"The trader went on site only once, using materials already purchased by the consumer, but never returned to continue the work. Despite this the trader never refunded the money he had been paid," the director-general said. The trader was also ordered to pay the costs of the proceedings.

Similarly, the authority said Roderick Bellizzi of Belltech Finishing Solutions failed to honour a decision issued by the tribunal ordering him to pay a consumer €1,000, representing the deposit paid for tile-laying work which was never initiated or completed. The trader was also ordered to pay the costs of the proceedings.