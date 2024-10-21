Pressure group Graffitti has announced a public protest over the massive project planned for the Villa Rosa area, behind St George's Bay, after Times of Malta revealed that the Cabinet had instructed the Planning Authority to start a process to amend local plans to accommodate it.

Times of Malta also revealed on Sunday that a six-point plan to change St George's Bay's Villa Rosa local plan subsequently published by the Planning Authority on Tuesday was lifted almost word-for-word from a list of suggestions drafted by the project's developers and later presented to Cabinet.

"This shows that developers not only dictate the law, but they do it literally too," Graffitti said in a Facebook post.

The group said the proposed project would be the ruin of Wied Ħarq Ħammiem.

The valley at Villa Rosa flanked by development. (Graffitti photo).

"The magnitude of the impact that the planned mega-development of a 34-storey tower and two 27-storey ones will have on the valley is expected to be very high. The geomorphology of Wied Ħarq Ħammiem is still well-preserved, and the current landforms in the floodplain will be modified through the proposed excavations. Wied Ħarq Ħammiem is scheduled as a Special Area of Conservation of National Importance, an Area of Ecological Importance, and a Site of Scientific Importance for its ecological conservation interest, while the cave of Għar Ħarq Ħammiem is scheduled as a Level A Area of Ecological Interest/Site of Scientific Interest," the group said.

"The valley is characterised by a deep gorge with rock slopes with surface karst features and the dry watercourse is well developed, especially the section passing through Villa Rosa. The mega-development is set to obliterate the still-extant natural valley landform in the inner part of the site towards Wied Ħarq Ħammiem. The development will signify the ruin of this valley that still stands largely intact in the midst of an urban area."

The valley hosts Olive trees, Date Palm trees, Tamarisk trees and Aleppo Pine trees, all of which fall under Schedule II of Trees and Woodlands Protection Regulations, 2011. It also contains many shrub formations and indigenous wild plants, as is characteristic of steppe and garrigue, such as Green-flowered Birthwort, Hairy Plantain, Ivy Broomrape, and Cage Thistle.

The protest will be held on at 10.30am. in St George's Bay.