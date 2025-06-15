The controlled demolition of the remainder of a residential building that collapsed in Paceville earlier this week has been completed, authorities said Sunday.

In a joint statement, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), Occupational Health & Safety Authority (OHSA) and Civil Protection Department (CPD) said the demolition had taken three days.

On Wednesday night, a large part of apartment block Tania Flats on Triq Paceville collapsed into a heap in the heart of the entertainment mecca just hours after 32 student residents were evacuated due to safety concerns.

The subsequent controlled demolition of the remainder of the site saw some 40 people evacuated from a hotel, shops and a bar on St George's Street. Some eight buildings in the heart of Malta's entertainment district were cordoned off.

Visiting the site on Friday, Minister for Reform of the Construction Sector Jonathan Attard said he did not know when the 40 people would be allowed to return.

Authorities said Sunday that cleaning of the site and the reopening of the road would take place “in the coming days”.

“This process will continue to be carried out under supervision to ensure the safety of the surrounding buildings and the public,” authorities said, adding the BCA was in “constant contact” with those affected.

“The investigation to establish the cause of the incident will continue, and is being conducted by independent professionals appointed by the BCA.”

Authorities thanked workers who took part in the controlled demolition and residents and business owners for their cooperation.