Updated 9.42am

Residents of buildings next to the Paceville apartment block that collapsed are being evacuated "as a precaution".

Several ambulances, police officers, and representatives from the Civil Protection Department (CPD), the Building and Construction Authority (BCA), and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) were seen on site, just a few meters from the location of the Tania Flats collapse.

Authorities confirmed with Times of Malta that they are removing hanging slabs which remain from the collapsed building.

Authorities also said people in a building nearby on St George's Street are being evacuated as a precautionary measure.

An aerial shot of the rubble taken on Thursday morning

In a statement on Friday, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) and the Occupational Health and Safety Authority (OHSA) said the building is being closely monitored.

"As part of their ongoing commitment to public safety, the BCA and OHSA are taking further steps to safeguard the well-being of residents in neighbouring properties. In this respect, and in coordination with the Police, the Civil Protection Department (CPD) and Mater Dei’s Hospital Accident and Emergency Unit, a precautionary evacuation exercise is being carried out for additional properties within the affected perimeter, and temporary alternative accommodation is offered."

No one was injured when the Tania Flats building collapsed late on Wednesday night, just hours after its 32 residents were evacuated.

The building is adjacent to a construction site under development by Excel Trading Ltd, which had been served with a stop works notice the previous day. The Excel Developments is owned by Joseph Portelli, Mark Agius and Daniel Refalo.

Joseph Agius is listed as the project developer, and on Thursday, the company issued a statement insisting "the collapse was not caused" by any works commissioned by the company.

A spokesperson for Excel Trading clarified that while on May 7, works adjacent to Tania Flats were concluded, works on the rest of the site continued.

The architects had flagged concerns that the building had sustained damage and was "a danger to its users".

On Thursday, the Kamra tal-Periti launched an investigation into the collapse, confirming that architects directly or indirectly involved in the project are under scrutiny.

BCA and OHSA will be on site and will continue to provide all necessary assistance to the persons impacted by this incident. A dedicated emergency helpline has been set up for affected persons: 99097867.