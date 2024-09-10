A man is awaiting sentencing after admitting to making serious social media allegations against police officers following a court arraignment.

Said Salem Said Al Daba, 47, who said he was a driver at the Libyan embassy but was currently on leave, made the allegations on TikTok.

Prosecuting inspector Clayton Camilleri explained that he and his colleagues had previously charged Al Daba before a different court over a violent brush which the defendant had with the police.

Following that arraignment, the defendant uploaded four videos making criminal allegations against the officers.

He was charged with insulting and threatening Inspector Camilleri and two of his subordinates, causing them fear of violence and misuse of electronic communications equipment. He was also charged with breaching bail.

The defendant registered an admission after consulting his legal aid lawyer.

When making submissions on punishment the prosecution informed the court that the accused had apologised outside the courtroom.

“I understood his situation,” said inspector Camilleri, hinting at “other issues” upsetting the accused.

Defence lawyer Yanika Barbara Sant pointed out that the accused cooperated with the police when releasing his statement.

“He is also willing to remove those videos,” added the lawyer.

“He must do that immediately,” replied the magistrate, emphasizing “immediately.”

The court granted him bail pending judgement against a personal guarantee of €2,000.