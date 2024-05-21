Close associates of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat have called a 'solidarity meeting' outside the law courts today week as Muscat is arraigned over the Vitals hospitals deal.

He is due to be formally accused of money laundering, bribery, trading in influence and a long list of other charges, including setting up a criminal association.

The charges were filed earlier this month and Muscat had reacted by saying that they'd be funny if they weren't so serious.

"I am going to relish destroying each and every one of these charges and proving how they are built on fantasy and lies," he had said.

Muscat is being arraigned by summons, not under arrest.

The 'solidarity meeting' was announced by broadcaster Emanuel Cuschieri who said the people needed to calmly and in a civilised manner show solidarity on Tuesday morning with the man who had truly cared for them.

The message was relayed by another close Muscat friend, former Labour general secretary Jason Micallef, who said he would be there.

It is not clear, however, whether the Labour Party is itself backing the event.

Prime Minister Robert Abela had criticised magistrate Gabriella Vella over the timing of her inquiry report into the Vitals hospitals deal - weeks before the EP and local elections. It was that report which ultimately led to the arraignment, although the decision to arraign and the actual arraignment date were set by the Attorney General and another magistrate.

Former Chief of Staff Keith Schembri and former minister Konrad Mizzi are also due to be arraigned on Tuesday to face similar charges.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne and former Finance Minister Edward Scicluna, now governor of the Central Bank, as well as a number of retired and serving civil servants, are due to be arraigned on the following day to face lesser but still serious charges including fraud.

In August 2022 Cuschieri had also invited supporters to meet outside the law courts during the arraignment of former Infrastructure Malta CEO Fredrick Azzopardi, who faced criminal charges over illegal road works carried out on his watch. The Labour Party had dissociated itself from that event, which turned out to be a flop.