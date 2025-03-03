Threats made online can “easily” lead to more serious crimes, including femicide, Equality Junior Minister Rebecca Buttigieg has warned.

Addressing a conference Monday, Buttigieg stressed society “cannot turn a blind eye to [online] abuse,” noting cyber violence was becoming increasingly prevalent and sophisticated.

She said that while cyber threats were already criminalised in Malta, Monday’s conference could help delegates share ideas on measures to fight the problem.

Commissioner against Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence Samantha Pace Gasan said the government’s national strategy aimed to strengthen the prevention and prosecutions of such crimes and the support offered to victims of cyber abuse.

Partner projects with Norway and Iceland, which had hosted officers from the Malta police and Foundation for Social Welfare Services, had strengthened the work of the commission, she added.

The conference, which welcomed experts from Norway and Iceland, was organised by the National Commission Against Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence project, funded by the European Economic Area and Norway Grants.

Femicide victim Nicolette Ghirxi, who was stabbed to death by her former partner in August, had received harassing emails and been the subject of slanderous online posts by her killer before her death.