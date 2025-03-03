MUSIC

Vernal Festival: Nek and UB40

The Vernal Festival is back for its second edition, featuring two main concerts, headlined by international acts Nek and UB40 on March 7 and 8, respectively.

The Italian pop-rock singer Nek is known for timeless hits like Laura non c’è and Sei solo tu. Emma Muscat will make a special guest appearance during the March 7 concert, while local band Red Electric will be the supporting act.

The legendary band UB40 are known for their genre-blending versatility, combining reggae, pop and rock. They are known for iconic tracks such as Red Red Wine, Kingston Town and Can’t Help Falling in Love. Local band The Travellers will be the supporting act.

They will both perform at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali. Tickets from showshappening.com.

An Evening of German lieder

The Jesuits’ Church Foundation, in its first collaboration with the Opera Nova Project, is presenting a recital of German lieder at the Oratory of the Onorati, in Valletta, on March 6 at 7.30pm.

Sopranos Dorothy Bezzina and Mardy Farrugia and tenor Tom Armitage will perform a programme of works by Schubert, Schumann and Brahms, among others. They will be accompanied on the piano by Elaine Mercieca.

Entrance is free but donations are welcome.

Women’s Day Concert by Vox Dulcis Chorale

Vox Dulcis Chorale is once again celebrating International Women’s Day with a concert at the Malta Society of Arts premises, Palazzo de la Salle, in Valletta, on March 8 at 8pm.

The all-female choir will be singing choral arrangements of jazz favourites, musical theatre, as well as contemporary songs, with themes such as hope, love and courage.

These include the jazz tune Blue Skies, May It Be from Lord of the Rings, Kite Flying from the film Les Choristes, Paul McCartney’s Blackbird, and Tonight and Somewhere from West Side Story.

John Anthony Fsadni will lead the choir and Petra Magri Gatt will accompany on the piano. Nicole Vella will host the show.

Tickets for the concert are available from showshappening.com.

Vox Dulcis Chorale performing in a previous edition of the Women's Day Concert.

Akustika: Echoes of Life

Akustika is holding a concert on March 7 and 8 at the Sala San Duminku in Valletta under the auspices of the Strummin’ Foundation.

Akustika is a band of passionate musicians who first met through the Strummin’ concerts. They last took the stage together a decade ago. Through raw, acoustic melodies, they will now tell their personal and collective journeys.

The musicians are Janice Debattista, Jean Claude Vancell, Isabel Camilleri, Malcolm Bonnici, Joseph Axiak, Martina Aquilina, Sean Borg, Antonio Olivari, Samuel Aquilina and Luke Vella Clark.

Tickets from https://strummin.mt/events.

Egle Lape Jazz Quartet

Lithuanian-born and Malta-based Egle Lape (Pranaityte) is performing with other musicians during an event at the Salesian Theatre, in Sliema, on March 8.

Lape is known for lending her distinctive sound to some of the most innovative projects on the island, including Organic Choir Malta.

Together with musicians Warren Galea (guitar), Alan Portelli (bass) and Luke Briffa (drums), she will bring a refined yet soulful performance, weaving through timeless compositions from the American Jazz Songbook alongside a selection of original pieces.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

MYO Chamber and Ensemble Concert

The Malta Youth Orchestra (MYO) is performing at Robert Samut Hall, in Floriana, on March 9 at 11am.

The MYO Piano Ensemble will be playing works by Handy, Moszkowski and Ewazen, while MYO Flute Ensemble will recite numbers by Reicha, de Boismortier and Mikelanġelo Vella.

The programme also sees the MYO Trumpet Ensemble playing works by Stephenson, Martlatt and Morales.

The musicians will be accompanied by pianists Kristina Mifsud, Annamaria Zammit and Luke Muscat.

Tickets from showshappening.com.

THEATRE

Blanket Ban

Multi-award winning international hit Blanket Ban is being staged on March 7-9, 14-16 at Spazju Kreattiv in Valletta.

Scripted and performed by Davinia Hamilton and Marta Vella, the 16+ play explores Maltese people’s experiences of abortion healthcare through interviews, verbatim theatre and innovative technology.

Tickets from kreattivita.org.

Davinia Hamilton (left) and Marta Vella wrote and perform in Blanket Ban. Photo: Ali Wright

Kif tgħallimt insuq

Dù Theatre is staging a Maltese adaptation of US playwright Paula Vogel’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel How I Learned to Drive at Theatre Next Door in Magħtab on March 7-9 and 14.

Translated into Maltese by Simone Spiteri and directed by Chiara Hyzler, the play confronts the complexities of taboo relationships, conflicted family dynamics, paedophilia and sexual abuse. It presents these topics in an accessible and sensitive way brought to life with humour and wit.

Kif tgħallimt insuq, certified 15+, is supported by Arts Council Malta, Theatre Next Door, APS Bank and Victim Support Malta. Tickets from fmt.com.mt.

Peter Galea and Simone Spiteri in Kif tgħallimt insuq. Photo: Droorizz Photography by Andrew Rizzo

Collar

TOI TOI, the Manoel’s Learning and Participating programme, is presenting a newly-devised production for schools about choosing the right career path.

Aiming to look at life at different stages from different perspectives, Collar navigates and explores three collars: blue, white and yellow.

Designed for children aged 12-14 years, the show is open to the public on March 8 and 9 at 10am.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

Il Barbiere di Siviglia

The Manoel Theatre is producing Gioachino Rossini’s Il Barbiere di Siviglia on March 9, 11, 13 and 15.

The local production is directed by Paul Carr, with musical direction by Michael Laus, set design by Adrian Mamo and costume design by Denise Mulholland.

A local and international cast and the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra will perform.

The show also features a 12-strong male choir from KorMalta, under the direction of Riccardo Bianchi.

Tickets from teatrumanoel.mt.

The cast of Il Barbiere di Siviglia.

FILM

Happy Chinese New Year Film Festival

The Happy Chinese New Year Film Festival, organised by China Cultural Centre in Malta, in collaboration with Spazju Kreattiv, is coming to an end on March 4 with the film Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms.

Set more than 3,000 years ago, the high fantasy epic recreates the prolonged mythical wars between humans, immortals and monsters.

The screening, in Chinese with English subtitles, starts at 7.30pm. Entrance is free but tickets must be reserved on kreattivita.org.

DANCE

Divas II: The Dance Show

YADA Dance Company is celebrating its 40th anniversary with Divas II: The Dance Show, at the Mediterranean Conference Centre, Valletta, on March 7 to 9, 14 to 16.

Directed by Felix Busuttil and featuring over 300 dancers, the show will include some of Malta’s best including past and present YADA dancers, dancers from collaborating schools such as Alison White Dance Studio, Dance Project, Alegria, RIDM Academy, Mandy Dance Academy and others, local choreographers such as Cheryl Lofreda and Luke Brincat and also foreign dancers such as South Africa’s and YADA’s Firedance Rosana Maya and Raffaella Carrà’s choreographer, Stefano Forti.

This spectacle will feature musical hits by an array of international divas including Dolly Parton, Kate Bush, Beyoncé, Freddie Mercury, Raffaella Carrà, RuPaul and Taylor Swift besides local singers Maryrose Mallia, Ira Losco, Doreen Galea, Amber, Glen Vella, Destiny, Sarah Bonnici and others.

The show, suitable for all the family, will be taking place under the patronage of President Myriam Spiteri Debono.

Tickets from showshappening.com

MISCELLANEOUS

Carnival 2025

VALLETTA

The official carnival celebrations in Malta come to an end on March 4.

The gran finale of the Valletta programme will be held along St Anne Street, Floriana, on March 4 from 6pm onwards.

Other activities will be held throughout the last two days of carnival.

An exhibition related to carnival masks is also being held at Spazju Kreattiv until March 16. For more information, visit festivals.mt/karnival.

Other towns and villages in Malta and Gozo are holding their own carnival celebrations.

Almost Legal Alien

Mustafa Algiyadi, a stand-up comedian based in Munich, will bring his eclectic humour to the Malta Society of Arts in Valletta on March 6 at 8pm.

In the show, he hilariously navigates the cultural clashes between his Libyan Arab roots and European life.

Mustafa is the co-founder of Munich’s first weekly and longest-running English Stand-Up Comedy Club. He previewed Almost Legal Alien in London at the Museum of Comedy and has given tour support to comedy legends like Reggie Watts and Todd Barry. Last year, he successfully debuted at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2024 with 25 performances.

For more information, visit artsmalta.org. Tickets from showshappening.com.

The Big International Women’s Day Show

Two Black Cats Comedy is presenting another edition of the Big International Women’s Day Show at Tigullio Club, St Julian’s, on March 8 at 8.30pm.

This year’s line-up, hosted by actress Pia Zammit, features an array of performers from around the globe, including comedians Niti Dhingra (UK), Paige Possanza (US) and Crush Velvet (Malta).

There will also be drag by Kiki Valentine and burlesque performances by Undine LaVerve and Stevie Storm (Ireland).

Music will be provided by musician and songwriter Tonella Music and Ghoolie.

Tickets from showshappening.com.