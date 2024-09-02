Building on the success of the recent participation at the Dublin Tech Summit and London Tech Week, where 16 companies showcased their innovations, inMalta has announced its delegation's participation in two of the world’s most renowned technology events: GITEX Global 2024 and Web Summit 2024.

From October 14 to October 18, GITEX Global 2024 will be held in Dubai, bringing together key figures from governments, major tech companies, startups, and investors to the epicenter of global tech innovation.With over 6,000 exhibitors, 30 halls, 1,400 speakers, and participants from more than 180 countries, the 44th edition of GITEX is set to be the largest gathering of AI professionals worldwide, spotlighting global leaders in generative AI and beyond. The event will cover 600,000 square feet across 10 halls, featuring 110+ speakers dedicated to tech advancements.

The inMalta delegation to GITEX Global 2024 consists of 21 companies each epresenting Malta’s growing expertise and solide presence in the tech industry.

From November 11 to November 14, Web Summit 2024 will take place in Lisbon, Portugal. Known for its assembly of the world’s leading experts, innovators, business executives, and cultural figures, this conference drives forward-thinking conversations across all industries. With over 70,000 attendees, 2,600 startups, more than 900 investors, and more than 800 speakers from over 150 countries, Web Summit is a crucial platform for networking, learning, and presenting cutting edge developments. .

The inMalta delegation to Web Summit 2024 includes a diverse selection of 16 companies, showcasing Malta’s innovative capabilities and commitment to technological advancement.

Participation in these global events highlights inMalta’s commitment to advancing innovation and positioning Malta as a key player in the international tech scene. By attending GITEX Global and Web Summit, these companies have the opportunity to showcase their technologies,network on an international level,and explore collaborations that can drive their growth and Malta’s tech industry forward.

Following the success in Dublin and London, the anticipation for GITEX Global and Web Summit is a positive one. These events will provide a significant platform for the Maltese tech community to demonstrate it’s talenton a global stage.

