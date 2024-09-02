Gozo will have its third annual Pride March on Saturday.

"Pride is an important time for the LGBTQIA+ community because it commemorates those who have fought for gender and sexual equality, honours the progress that has been made, and inspires our community to live authentically and inclusively," the organisers, lgbtigozo, said.

The events on Saturday begin at 10am as Villa Runndle gardens in Victoria host a Gozo Pride Village till 5pm. Visitors can get information about services, connect with the community, and purchase Pride merchandise in preparation for the march. There will be a performance by Gozitan drag artist Olivia Lilith at 4:30pm.

The Gozo Pride March will begin at 6pm on Triq Repubblika, just outside Arkadia and make its way up to It-Tokk and Independence Square.

Colour at the Gozo Pride march in Victoria last year. Photos: Malta Pride.

LGBTI+ Gozo will be joined by various NGOs.

Following the march, the festivities will continue at La Grotta with the official Pride Afterparty hosted by ARC, starting at 8pm. Tickets can be found on the official lMalta Pride website.

More information at lgbtigozo@gmail.com