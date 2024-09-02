Scott Dylan, the co-founder of Inc & Co, is a name that stands out for all the right reasons in the business world. He has always had a solid dedication to saving businesses that are set to fail because when everyone around him sees challenges, Scott spots an opportunity! So, what gave him his big name in the business world? He was always committed to hard work, determination, and concern for the community. Scott’s ability to spot potential where others see problems got him where he is today! He is not only on a mission to save failing businesses but also helps derive strategies that could drive such businesses down the road of growth. This article will shed light on Scott's career building, his impact on the companies he's touched and the values that brought him where he stands today!

Life in South East London

Scott’s story begins in Greenwich, in South East London, where he grew up early. Scott was an ambitious and curious child who always sought the next big idea! So, when others could see nothing but the ordinary, Dylan would see a business opportunity. His interests and his vision marked the beginning of his journey as a key figure in the business world.

During his school years, from 1993 to 2000, Scott never restricted himself to academics. He kept himself busy with his search for business opportunities, which always helped him think ahead of others. He would apply whatever he'd learned in his classroom to the real world.

But business was just the beginning of a long series of Scott’s interests, With his creative interests, he also won a scholarship and studied at Italia Conti Associates, a well-known performing arts school. This further broadened his skillset. So, are we discussing a young entrepreneur interested in the arts? Yes, we are, because that’s Scott! His combined interests in business and arts later proved invaluable in his career.

Scott’s interests did not end with arts and business; in fact, there was another passion brewing, and that was law. His interests in the legal side of business took him to the Open University, where he studied law and was soon associated with the Chartered Institute of Legal Executives (CILEx) and the Institute of Paralegals. But why the law? Hold on, we’re getting there too! Well, Scott knew what he was up against. The competitive business world that he was stepping into would crush him. However, with his legal knowledge, nothing could hold him back from progressing in entrepreneurship. In fact, his knowledge of law helped him later in building and saving businesses.

A new chapter with Inc & Co

Scott’s life took a new turn when in 2019 he founded Inc & Co with Jack Mason and Dave Antrobus. Their mission was clear from the start: to help failing businesses, save jobs and minimise losses. Inc & Co started in Manchester, but it’s a globally expanded business today. They have offices in Manchester, Leeds, and Barcelona and plan to expand. Scott has always had a clear mission in mind, and he’s been able to meet his goals by transforming struggling businesses into success stories, from incspaces to Knomo London.

Entrepreneurial achievements beyond Inc & Co

This man has worked in many fields, so his achievements continue after Inc & Co in the business world. He has experience ranging from digital, marketing, and logistics to retail and property. His portfolio is broad because he can see unknown potential in struggling businesses — something others miss out on. Scott has eager interests and knows the exact points to focus on. The UK's largest laundry service, Laundrapp, and the award-winning agency Neon received his investments and guidance; he not only invested but also helped firms pilot through obstacles.

Philanthropy and personal passions

Scott promotes mental health awareness because of his Complex PTSD and other issues. In every aspect of his life, Scott is dedicated to giving back to society – whether saving businesses or advocating for mental health. In addition to his personal life, Scott has other interests. He enjoys traveling and listening to music and loves cinema and dancing. Scott splits his time between the UK and Spain, sharing his life with his partner Gareth, and their dog Blu and Bán. Both professionally and personally, his international lifestyle reflects a life fully lived.

Scott Dylan’s fame in the business world stems from his many achievements. He will continue to inspire and impress as his story proves that dedication to your passion guarantees success.