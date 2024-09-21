On the issue of young people and engagement with politics, the jury would appear to be divided.

A variety of international studies suggest that young people are increasingly disengaged from traditional political life. Patterns suggest they vote less, reject traditional party membership and allegiances and argue that established leaders rarely prioritise youth agenda items.

Many argue that traditional politics simply does not ‘fit’ the current youth demographic and its priority concerns. In short, when compared to older generations, today’s youth are less interested in conventional politics which they deem increasingly irrelevant.

This should not, however, be interpreted as indicating that they are not interested in or not passionate about political issues and democratic participation. Quite the contrary.

Malta appears to fit this general pattern. The most recent Eurobarometer survey confirms that young people here are fast losing trust in the traditional and increasingly discredited ‘democratic’ process (reflecting a broader national trend). On the key index of exercising their vote, almost one in every three people in Malta under 30 indicated that they did not intend to vote in last June’s European Parliament elections, the highest rate across Europe.

Yet in contrast, some 45% of youth in Malta indicated that they had engaged in some level of activism to change society over the past year – attending a meeting or rally, signing a petition, or writing to a politician. Available evidence suggests that young people are significantly involved in community-based activity (especially environmental issues), in school and university structures, in NGOs and in faith-based organisations.

In such a context, it would be wrong to assume that young people are less concerned with politics more broadly defined, less politically aware or more apathetic.

Young leaders expressed their views on democracy, political participation and community engagement.

If passion and passionate argument is an effective index of engagement, then the recent 5th Summer School organised by the English-Speaking Union in Gozo speaks volumes in this regard.

The ESU School seeks to support young people in ‘finding their voice’ through debate and public speaking. Given an entirely free choice of issues and motions with which to engage, participants readily chose political (and contested) topics such as pollution, the impact of social media, the age for council voting and participation, gender-based rights and family life.

The issue of the age for council participation generated much debate (and not a little passion) with the overwhelming conclusion that 16-year-olds were adequately equipped and motivated (and entitled) to such participation. Participants believed that Maltese society could only benefit positively from this.

Key arguments made revolved around the contradiction that society already recognises the increased autonomy of 16-year-olds with respect to employment, joining the army and sexual consent while limiting their political rights and opportunities. Many debaters stressed that international rights provisions see voting as a core human right.

Consistent international research has also shown that 16-year-olds will vote (and vote with confidence) if given the chance with clear benefits for democracy. Supporting wider political participation for young people would also, they argued, build broader appreciation of the importance of democratic values and behaviours.

Having a consistent and engaged youth voice at political level would also force mainstream politicians to take greater account of youth concerns and priorities. Many speakers emphasised that young people have greater expertise in key areas such as education, social media and youth projects and that such expertise should be acknowledged and used.

Participants had little time for the traditional counterarguments against increased youth participation. The popular argument that 16-year-olds lack life experience (but magically obtain it by 18) was rejected.

Tellingly many argued that age was no guarantee of wise or rational decision making as is evidenced in many of the decisions and voting by adults of all ages. A second argument that was challenged was that young people could be overly influenced by the views and opinions of parents, guardians or most especially social media commentators.

Overall, it was agreed that much more needs to be done to support young people in civic engagement, in real and substantive decision-making processes, and in holding political leaders accountable.

Ultimately, greater appreciation of the real and potential contribution of young people in building democracy in Malta was deemed urgent.