The Institute of Tourism Studies (ITS) is opening late applications for prospective students. This extension is aimed at those students who were unable to meet the initial deadline due to exam resits.

The application window is now open for the Diploma in Climate Friendly Travel, MBA in International Hospitality Management and Master of Arts in Heritage Interpretation, until September 28. Late applicants for all other courses will be open exclusively between September 23 and 28.

Prospective students are encouraged to take advantage of these extended deadlines to finalise their applications and be part of the ITS community.

ITS aims to provide students with a comprehensive selection of study programmes, ranging from Foundation Level to Master’s level, catering to the diverse needs of the dynamic tourism and hospitality industry. From culinary arts and rooms division to events, international hospitality management, tourist guiding, travel and tourism, heritage interpretation and food and beverage services, ITS offers an extensive range of educational opportunities.

To apply or learn more about the study programmes, visit www.its.edu.mt.