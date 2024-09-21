Eric Chacour, a Quebec author from a Syrian-Lebanese diaspora family in Egypt, is presenting his latest novel at the Casino Maltese, in Valletta, on Monday, September 23, at 6.30pm.

What I Know About You has won multiple awards in France and has just been shortlisted for the prestigious Giller Prize in Canada.

The novel tells the story of Tarek, a doctor in Cairo who has to leave Egypt because of a forbidden love in the 1980s.

Books will be on sale and will be signed by the author

The meeting, moderated by Alain Gavand, will be in French and English. Books will be on sale and will be signed by the author. Refreshments will be provided.

The event is being held in partnership with Inizjamed, the Alliance Française Malte-Méditerranée and Casino Maltese. Dress code is smart casual.

Admission is free, but registration is recommended by e-mailing franceinmalta@gmail.com.