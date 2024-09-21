A truly spectacular, recently renovated, large corner fully-detached villa in a sought-after location with a large drive-in and a spacious two-car garage underlying the property. The garage is interconnected to the villa.

The property boasts three large bedrooms.

This generous plot of 440 square metres is located in a villa area in Qawra. Designer-finished, the property has a luxurious feel, with an interior area of 200 square metres featuring a very welcoming hallway, a heated indoor pool, three large bedrooms and a study, two bathrooms, a spacious kitchen/dining/living open plan, large sound proof cinema room as well as a lift.

Designer-finished property.

The property is fully finished to a high standard, including built-in ceiling air conditioning, bathrooms and outdoor furniture. The large windows and apertures let in sunlight while enjoying the surrounding views. From the sizeable terrace area completed with decked floors, you can experience breathtaking views of the sea - perfect for relaxation and social gatherings.

The large apertures overlook breathtaking views.

Amenities are situated in close proximity, approximately three minutes away by car. Located in a high standard residential area, the property is a true gem that is hard to come by, perfect for a family home.

The property will be sold for €1,790,000, no agency fees included. For any queries about the property or viewings, interested buyers should contact Michael Mizzi on +356 9949 3033 or e-mail michaelmizziproperties@gmail.com