In a heartfelt tribute to our nation’s independence and sovereignty, we fondly remember a significant milestone achieved during the thanksgiving mass celebrated on Independence Day in 1964.

During that mass, certain parts of the liturgy were recited in Maltese for the very first time while leaving the Roman Canon in Latin, as no permission had been granted for it to be translated into the vernacular until 1967.

This occasion marked a moment of national pride, highlighting the importance of the Maltese language in the context of our faith, national identity and heritage.

Archbishop Michael Gonzi celebrated the mass, donning red vestments in observance of St Matthew’s feast day, adding a vibrant touch to the solemn occasion. The open-air celebration took place at the Independence Ground, in Floriana where attendees gathered to honour their spiritual and national delight.

This historic event marked the spirit of freedom and independence celebrated by the nation and ushered in a new chapter in religious practice. It consequently triggered the regular use of Maltese during mass, which commenced a few weeks later, precisely on November 28, 1964, the first Sunday of Advent.

From that point onwards, masses on Sundays, feast days and the first Fridays of each month began to be celebrated in the Maltese language.

A tribute to the pioneers and forerunners

Historically, when the liturgy was solely conducted in Latin, various initiatives emerged from both laypeople and clerics aimed at transforming the silent and passive nature of the congregation into one that was more engaged and participative.

Efforts to provide translations of liturgical texts were undertaken to empower the faithful to follow along with the liturgical actions, despite challenges such as the generally low levels of education and a limited appreciation for the Maltese language among the educated elite.

The first significant translation of a liturgical text into Maltese originated from the Anglican Church. In 1845, Michael Angelo Camilleri (1813-1903), a former Roman Catholic priest who converted to the Anglican Communion, translated the Book of Common Prayer. This translation demonstrated that Maltese was a dignified language, capable of expressing profound spiritual concepts.

Following Camilleri’s pioneering work, Maltese Catholic authors began to produce liturgical translations. In 1848, Richard Taylor (1818-1868), an influential figure in religious writing, published a translation of the Office of Holy Week.

During this same period, notable manuscripts emerged, including a translation of the entire Ordinary of the mass − including the Roman Canon and the words of consecration − completed by Canon Fortunato Panzavecchia (1797-1850). Mgr Ludovico Mifsud Tommasi (1796-1897) also contributed by creating a poetic translation of the order of the mass.

In 1902, Ġużè Muscat Azzopardi (1853-1927) published the booklet Il Kuddiesa bil Malti, which contained everything said by the priest during mass, enabling laypeople to follow along attentively. Muscat Azzopardi encouraged his readers by noting that “despite its small size, having this book allows you to follow the priest and recite the same words, word for word, as if participating in the mass”.

However, he did not stop at this achievement. Motivated by the positive response to his booklet, he turned his focus to the translation of the missal, culminating in releasing the first pocket festive missal in the vernacular in 1918.

Additionally, Rev. Peter Paul Grima (1894-1932) aimed to enhance the Maltese community’s understanding of Scripture as presented during Sunday and festive liturgies. In 1927, he published Il Vangeli tal Hdud u il Btajjel Imfissrin fil Kasir, further contributing to liturgical engagement.

Another significant breakthrough in local liturgical translations was the publication of texts specifically for the Sunday mass. These pamphlets were produced by Vincent Cassar (1910-1961) under the auspices of Malta Catholic Action. The first edition was released in 1937, followed by another in the 1940s.

After the promulgation of the encyclical Mediator Dei (1947) − the first encyclical dedicated entirely to the liturgy − the Catholic Action introduced the pamphlet Il-Quddiesa mas-Saċerdot, designed to aid the faithful in understanding and participating in the Eucharistic liturgy. This resource included translations of the main sections of the Ordinary of the mass, fostering a deeper engagement with the liturgical experience.

The post-Vatican II official translation

The Second Vatican Council marked a significant turning point for the Catholic Church, as it approved the incorporation of national languages into Catholic worship. This decision opened new avenues for spiritual expression, allowing worshippers to engage with the liturgy in their native language.

Among those who played a crucial role in this endeavour were a dedicated group of priests, including monsignors Joseph Lupi, Arthur Said Pullicino, Camelo Sant and Dominican Friar Valentin Barbara. These individuals worked tirelessly around the clock to create translations of the Latin editions of the liturgical books into Maltese. Their efforts were bolstered by the printers at the Empire Press, whose commitment and hard work ensured that the translations met tight deadlines.

The task of translating liturgical texts is no small feat as it requires a carefully crafted writing style that creates a balance between faithfulness to the original Latin text and the need to convey its message in a contemporary context. A basic literal translation can often fall short, leading to texts that fail to be meaningful to worshippers. Conversely, a more dynamic translation risks distorting the actual intent of the original messages.

In addition to ensuring the accuracy of the translations, the team also faced the challenge of avoiding trivialised or overly simplified language. The aim here was to produce texts that were not only accessible but also resonant with the contemporary experiences of the faithful. This requires ongoing adjustments to the language used in the liturgy, given that language itself is a live system of communication that is constantly evolving.

Sixty years after the first mass was celebrated in Maltese and following the release of the third edition of the typical edition of the Roman missal, a new initiative has now been launched.

Under the leadership of Archbishop Emeritus George Frendo, OP, a commission has completed the preparation of a new edition of the Roman missal in Maltese. This updated text, expected to be published by the end of this year, promises to enhance the liturgical experience for Maltese-speaking Catholics, ensuring that the language of worship remains vibrant and relevant in the modern era.

Mgr Jesmond Manicaro is a former lecturer in sacred liturgy at the University of Malta and Episcopal Vicar for Liturgy.