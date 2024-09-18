The Malta Developers' Association has criticised arrangements being made by Identita' the identities agency, providing that lease agreements presented as part of an application for a residence permit must be officially attested by a notary, lawyer or legal procurator.

The MDA said the arrangement would require landlords to go before a notary, lawyer or legal procurator for every lease agreement, taking up their time and raising their costs.

The MDA said it was aware of situations where third country nationals were presenting fake addresses or addresses they had nothing to do with when they applied for a residence permit, but there were other ways to solve the problem, as had already been explained to the agency.

One could require a true copy of the identity card, attested by a professional.

Once many properties were leased through authorised agents, such agents too could declare they were present when the lease agreements were signed. Such agents could also confirm that the property was leased as stated.

Landlords should not suffer the consequences of the mistakes, abuses or shortcomings of any authority, the MDA said.

It called on Identita' to conduct further consultations with all stakeholders.