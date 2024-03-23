The health authorities are warning people not to consume a powdered food supplement by Dragon Superfoods as it might be contaminated with bacteria and mould.

The food supplement, called In Shape Mix, comes in packets of 200g with an expiry date set for April 2 of 2025. The lot number is 23275.

The Environmental Health Directorate within the Superintendence of Public Health said the product must not be consumed due to potential bacterial (Bacillus cereus) and mould contamination.

More information on 2133 7333 or admin.ehd@gov.mt