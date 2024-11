The health authorities have issued a warning about pasteurised egg white that might contain salmonella.

The Environmental Health Directorate urged consumers on Friday to avoid consuming the product carrying the label Albume d’uovo da galline allevate a terra since it is "potentially contaminated with salmonella".

The 500g carton carries lot number K622460 and expires on December 13.

More information on 2133 7333 or admin.ehd@gov.mt