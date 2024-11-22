The ASTROBEAT project, a pioneering research experiment funded by Xjenza Malta and conducted by the Malta College of Arts, Science & Technology IET - Aviation, Transportation & Logistics Department, has reached new heights aboard the International Space Station (ISS). Installed by Astronaut Barry “Butch” Wilmore following its successful launch on the SpaceX CRS-31 mission last November 5, ASTROBEAT investigates cold welding as a novel solution for spacecraft hull repair after hypervelocity impacts from space debris.

ASTROBEAT on the ISS. Photo: Astronaut Butch Wilmore/NASA

This project, spearheaded by aerospace engineering expert and pianist Dr Leonardo Barilaro, seeks to leverage the unique microgravity environment onboard the ISS to explore cold-welding applications for emergency hull repair on spacecraft. The experiment aims to achieve Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 6 through its testing period, significantly advancing this innovation in real space conditions.

The science behind ASTROBEAT

In Space, metallic surfaces that lack oxide layers due to vacuum exposure can bond under high contact forces, forming a weld at ambient temperatures. This natural cold-welding phenomenon has previously been a challenge in space environments, causing equipment malfunctions since the 1960s.

Dr Leonardo Barilaro the Space Pianist (MCAST). Photo: Joel Moody

However, ASTROBEAT turns this adverse reaction into a potential advantage by examining how cold welding could be applied to fix hull perforations caused by micrometeoroids and space debris from within the spacecraft. When high-speed micrometeoroids or space debris strike the outer shell of a spacecraft, they can leave dangerous penetration holes that compromise crew safety and mission integrity. ASTROBEAT’s experimental test rig, now onboard the ISS, simulates these conditions, exploring whether cold welding can seal perforations quickly and safely from inside the spacecraft, offering a safer, more efficient solution than extravehicular activity (EVA) repair.

Space art meets science with ASTROBEAT

In addition to the scientific objective, ASTROBEAT embodies a unique cultural mission through its Space Art initiative, coordinated by Dr Leonardo Barilaro, known also as The Space Pianist, and developed in collaboration with Grammy-nominated cellist Tina Guo and world-renowned composer Steve Mazzaro. Known for their work alongside composer Hans Zimmer, Guo and Mazzaro bring an exceptional artistic dimension to ASTROBEAT, transforming the experiment into a global outreach project. Dr Barilaro, who composed the music for this mission, will broadcast these new compositions directly from Space – ‘Moon Seeds’ and ‘Black Sun’ - uniting audiences worldwide through the powerful language of music.

Dr Leonardo Barilaro (MCAST) with the NYUAD Provost Arlie Petters and Prof. Andrea Macciò. Photo: Ozlem Basman Barilaro

“I wanted to broaden opportunities for engagement,” said Dr Barilaro. “I believe that in Space there is space for everyone, literally and figuratively. Space should no longer be viewed as accessible only to a privileged few. Despite the challenges of sending experiments to space, Space Art is an essential tool that brings people together, highlighting how art can make space more relatable and inclusive.”

Following the completion of the cold-welding trials, two live streaming events will premiere these compositions from the ISS (November 25, 27), a milestone anticipated to captivate a global audience.

ASTROBEAT’s global collaborations network

This groundbreaking research is made possible by a consortium of academic and industry leaders, including MCAST’s Institute of Engineering and Transport - Aviation, Transportation & Logistics Department, South East Technological University (SETU) in Ireland, and Skyup Academy in Italy. Moreover, MCAST initiated a prestigious partnership with New York University Abu Dhabi’s Center for Astrophysics and Space Science, supported by Director Prof. Andrea Macciò.

Dr Leonardo Barilaro with Grammy-nominated cellist Tina Guo. Photo: Joel Moody

This space art initiative has grown significantly in recent months. In partnership with NYUAD’s Arts and Humanities Division and in collaboration with Prof. Carlos Guedes, Dr Barilaro launched a space music contest, blending art with space exploration. The contest allowed NYUAD students to create music to be sent into space as part of the ASTROBEAT mission. A judging panel, which included Tina Guo and Steve Mazzaro, selected two students for this unique opportunity. The experiment also features a composition by Prof. Guedes, adding research value, alongside the two compositions by Dr Barilaro. His pieces were recorded at the NYUAD Arts Center under the guidance of Prof. Matteo Marciano, head of the student label Gazelien Records. Additionally, for ‘Black Sun’, Dr Barilaro collaborated with dancer and quantum physicist Dr Merritt Moore.

This Space Art initiative not only enhances ASTROBEAT’s technical value but also amplifies its global outreach by bridging academic, scientific and artistic communities.

The MCAST team comprises Dr Leonardo Barilaro, Mark Spiteri, Steve Buhagiar and Luke Falzon. The SETU team includes Dr Mark Wylie, co-author of the cold-welding adhesion concept for space applications, and Theeba Shafeeg.

In October 2024, Dr Barilaro presented ASTROBEAT and his broader ‘Music from Space’ project at the Yuri’s Night of the 75th International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2024) in Milan and on November 6, 2024 at the Arts Center of NYU Abu Dhabi. These presentations showcased the convergence of aerospace innovation and artistic exploration, highlighting ASTROBEAT as a model of interdisciplinary research with international relevance.

Paving the way for spacecraft repair and terrestrial innovations

As ASTROBEAT progresses, the data from this cold-welding research will not only advance space-based repair techniques but may also have profound implications for cold-welding applications here on Earth. By testing this technology in microgravity, the project hopes to pave the way for robust, efficient and rapid repair methods for spacecraft, addressing critical issues in crew safety and mission sustainability.

ASTROBEAT has been recognized as one of five experiments promoted by the ISS National Lab's public outreach, with payload access provided by Nanoracks (Voyager Space) through its partnership with NASA’s U.S. National Lab. This strategic support allows ASTROBEAT to bring cutting-edge science and cultural engagement to the forefront of space exploration.

ASTROBEAT (SUP-2023-09) is a project financed by Xjenza Malta through the Space Upstream Programme. The International Space Station payload opportunity is being made available by Nanoracks, through its Space Act Agreement with NASA’s U.S. National Lab.