For many adults, pursuing higher education can feel like an uphill battle. Long commutes, full-time work schedules, and family responsibilities make attending on-campus programmes an impractical option for those trying to balance education with their daily lives.

To address these barriers, Elephant & Cross, a Malta-based online education agency, offers a flexible alternative. Partnering with several leading universities in the UK, they provide globally recognized qualifications, from foundation diplomas to master’s degrees, that can be completed entirely online.

Founded in 2021 during the pandemic, Elephant & Cross was born out of frustration with how difficult it can be to pursue further education without disrupting your life. Travel restrictions at the time revealed just how inaccessible traditional programmes are for working professionals, parents, and others with packed schedules.

The agency’s programmes are designed to fit into busy lives. Courses are 100% online and self-paced, allowing students to learn at their own convenience. All course materials are provided upfront, and students benefit from unlimited one-on-one tutoring to ensure they succeed and stay on track.

"We wanted to make higher education not suck for busy people." explains Luca Cachia, co-founder of Elephant & Cross. "It’s impossible to expect working professionals to drive to lectures at 5:30pm three times a week. The traffic alone would drive me mad. Our goal is to offer world-class courses that are online, self-paced and fit around your work and family life.”

Affordability is also a cornerstone of their approach. Courses are offered through a pay-monthly scheme averaging €220 per month, and students in Malta can reclaim up to 70% of their fees through the Get Qualified scheme.

Since its inception, Elephant & Cross has supported hundreds of students in achieving their academic and professional goals. Most students are professionals looking to take the next step in their careers, drawn to the flexibility that allows them to pursue education without sacrificing other commitments.

As Malta places greater emphasis on lifelong learning and workforce development, local companies like Elephant & Cross are helping to transform the education landscape. By tackling the limitations of traditional education - rigid schedules, high costs, and accessibility – they are making higher education an attainable reality for more people.