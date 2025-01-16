Simon Busuttil on Thursday warned a crowd in front of the Valletta law courts that Robert Abela's government wanted to take away their right to ask for a magisterial inquiry.

The former PN leader was addressing those gathered for the monthly vigil marking the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia on October 16, 2017.

Earlier this week, the government announced plans to amend the criminal code and reform the way people can request a magisterial inquiry.

The amendment was tabled in parliament after Robert Abela announced the government's intention to implement the legislative change.

Without providing specifics, the prime minister on Sunday told party supporters the intention behind the amendment was to ensure civil servants investigated for alleged crimes carried out in the course of their professional duties would only be subject to prosecution in their professional rather than personal capacity.

On Thursday Busuttil said the inquiry into 17 Black and the hospitals' deal came about after a citizen asked a magistrate to launch an inquiry.

"The prime minister wants to get rid of this right. Don't let him. Let's not let him. I urge all citizens of good will, organisations like Repubblika and others and all political parties. Yes even Labour politicians... do not let this citizens' right be taken away by the prime minister."

In his speech, Busuttil referred to a series of articles by Caruana Galizia on her blog - starting in 2016 - about secret offshore companies by former energy minister Konrad Mizzi and ex-chief-of-staff Keith Schembri.

He recalled he had sought a reaction from Joseph Muscat expecting the then-prime minister to demand their resignation. He also expected the police to act on the allegations.

"Instead of doing the honourable thing, he defended them with all his might and attacked those who expected him to act," Busuttil said, adding that the country subsequently descended into a darkness that was difficult to get out of.

"That was the moment I realised Muscat was complicit with them," Busuttil said, recalling regular protests in which people called for clean politics and justice.

A magisterial inquiry into 17 Black and the Panama scandal was only triggered in 2018, following a report by the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit that was sent to the police.

Lawyer Jason Azzopardi had filed parallel requests on behalf of Busuttil, Casa and Repubblika, which were eventually merged into one inquiry.

The inquiry was conducted by Magistrate Charmaine Galea.

Earlier this month, Times of Malta revealed that Schembri and Mizzi are among five individuals set to face prosecution.

On Thursday Busuttil questioned why people had to wait nearly nine years for such prosecution: "Why did we have to wait this long for justice?"

He said Caruana Galizia was right but paid with her life: " We will never get you back but we can honour you by fighting for justice".

Earlier, Repubblika president Vicki Ann Cremona also referred to the government's plans to protect public officers from prosecution in their personal capacity.

In comments to Malta Today, Abela on Wednesday also vowed to protect his ministers: “I will totally defend the two ministers [Clint Camilleri and Silvio Schembri], their wives [who are civil servants], the permanent secretary, and the Lands Authority CEO.”

“They have to pass over my dead body. I will not let them destroy my ministers," MaltaToday reported the prime minister saying.

On Thursday, Cremona addressed Abela: "No one wants you dead... "but we will step over your institutional body if you touch that law".

She also urged President Myriam Spiteri Debono: "I appeal to you... Do not sign it President!"

The crowd was also addressed by Occupy Justice activist Martina Farrugia, Moviment Graffitti activist Robert Louis Fenech and Repubblika's executive officer Emanuel Delia.

"We have a few magistrates with a conscience," Delia said, adding: "Not to say the police don't have a conscience but they do have a head without a conscience".

Delia meanwhile referred to comments by Abela who on Thursday accused "an extremist faction of the Nationalist Party" of attacking the courts because they did not rule in its favour.

Abela was reacting to a statement by former Repubblika president Robert Aquilina, in which he slammed Magistrate Nadine Sant Lia for ordering the police to investigate how an inquiry into Pilatus Bank ended up in his hands.

On Thursday evening Delia told the crowd: "you are the extremists he is referring to".

He also referred to Abela's 'over my dead body' statement: "I know he is obsessed with his body but what kind of discourse is this for a prime minister? This is a sign that he wants to instil panic in people. He wants to scare people of extremists. He wants to scare people of us".

"This is why we will continue to come here [and call for justice]," he said.