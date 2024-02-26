The Malta Basketball Association have announced the appointment of Duncan Fenech as the new head coach of the men’s national team.

The local governing body has been looking to appoint a new head coach following the departure of Alan Walls at the end of last year.

In the past months, the MBA, spearheaded by president Paul Sultana, has been working hard to revamp the national teams’ coaching setup.

Last month, the MBA announced that they had ended their working relationship with women’s national team coach Angela Adamoli and appointed Charles Bonnici as the new man in charge.

“The Malta Basketball Association (MBA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Duncan Fenech as head coach of the men’s national basketball team,” the MBA said in a statement.

