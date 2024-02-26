Infrastructural works on a road which cuts through the countryside in Burmarrad caused traffic chaos on Monday morning.

Frustrated motorists complained that there were no enforcement officers to warn them to avoid the road which links the bottom of T'Alla w'Ommu hill with Burmarrad centre near Piscopo Gardens.

Heavy traffic on the narrow road across the Burmarrad countryside. (Matthew Mirabelli)Heavy traffic on the narrow road across the Burmarrad countryside. (Matthew Mirabelli)

The road access from T'Alla w'Ommu hill was closed last week but access was open from the other end, with traffic then diverted to another road. 

Traffic got jammed when a heavy vehicle and a car could not negotiate a narrow part of the road, because of a recently-dug ditch.

Another truck caused problems further down the road.

The result was a long tailback of cars during rush hour.

"It's just a mess.... We're currently stuck because there is a cement truck trying to get down the road where they built the trench and nobody can get past because nobody stopped the cars... I'm tempted to get out of the car and direct the traffic myself," a motorist said in a message to Times of Malta.

Infrastructure Malta had warned about the works on social media, and traffic signs warned motorists not to enter except to render a service in the industrial zone. 

Infrastructure Malta later closed the road from both ends, although that also caused problems when trucks needed to access the industrial zone in the area.

Access to the road from the bottom of T'Alla w'Ommu hill was blocked. (Matthew Mirabelli)Access to the road from the bottom of T'Alla w'Ommu hill was blocked. (Matthew Mirabelli)

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.