Robert Abela’s D-Day – which he himself planned and executed – came about two days after the 80th anniversary of the historic Normandy landings on June 6, 1944.

The one in the history books made a significant contribution to Allied victory in the war. Saturday’s vote dealt a devastating blow to Abela both as prime minister and as Labour leader.

Whether misled by the polls or because of political arrogance, he opted to project the mid-term elections as a vote of confidence in both himself and his administration.

“There’s nothing stronger than your voice,” he told supporters days before they voted. The electorate – most voting with their mind rather than just their heart – has now spoken clearly.

Here was a mature electorate proving it will not be bought by handouts, rhetoric and promises that can only be made thanks to the power of incumbency

Labour has seen a huge drop in its majority in the European elections and is likely to meet a similar fate, if not worse, in the local elections.

The voters sent a clear message. Here was a mature electorate proving it will not be bought by handouts, rhetoric and promises that can only be made thanks to the power of incumbency.

True, the outcome proves there are still many unwilling/unable to stand up to be counted but who are still very able in using their right to vote wisely.

If there is a lesson Abela must learn it is that the electorate is not simply made up of those congregating outside the law courts to support a disgraced politician. The electorate is not just made up of gullible people who can be easily manipulated.

Abela had the cheek to tell supporters not to be arrogant with those who were still undecided whether to vote or not. And this coming from a politician who ordered his parliamentary group to vote against a public inquiry the whole country was clamouring for.

Abela has repeatedly gone against the grain to defend politicians, on his side, of course, who have been caught behaving unethically and then having no problem making a U-turn if that suits him.

He is a politician who invents an imaginary ‘establishment’ working against his government and who resorts to cheap populism to gain votes and to score political points.

He is a prime minister who accuses the judiciary of political terrorism; a leader who describes a star MEP candidate as a warmonger for speaking about Europe-wide action that he, as head of government, voted for.

Abela described June 8 as Labour’s “most important day” – D-Day. “We want that day to be the starting point for more work and more change,” he told loyal supporters. On that point, he was spot on.

The country is crying out for determined action against issues staring us in the face – clientelism, overdevelopment and the disappearance of meritocracy. Of course, the hardcore will always make unreasonable demands, but while he can bank on their support come an election, he is fast losing the middle ground, the moderate vote. Abela must remember he is a prime minister for all the people, not errant individuals.

He must put the country before the Labour Party and unify the nation.

Of course, there will be differences of opinion between the political parties – this is fundamental in a democracy – but what is needed is a dialogue conducted in a civil manner, not hysterical outbursts of populist rhetoric.

He must stop blaming everybody else but himself. More importantly, both as prime minister and as party leader he should not rush into decisions that would be the result of panic than what really has to be done. Abela needs to think before he leaps.

For the time being it is his call. Later, it will be the people, again, who will decide.