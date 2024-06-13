In Memoriam

ATTARD BEZZINA – VALERIE. In loving memory of a loving wife, mother and grandmother who has left us too soon. Today 13.6.2024 is the first anniversary of her passing. Much loved and deeply missed by her husband Hadrian, her children Julian and Daniela, Nadine, Claude and Susan, and her treasured grandchildren Ella, Yan, Sebastian and Jeremy, as well as her brothers, sisters and in-laws. An anniversary Mass will be celebrated at Santa Marija parish church, Attard, on Saturday, June 15, at 6.30pm.

AUDINO. In loving memory of RENO on the first anniversary of his rebirth to eternal life, June 13, 2023. Cherished memories of a beloved husband, father and grandfather. Forever in our hearts and prayers, his wife Doris, children Claudia, Lisa and Marco, their spouses and grandchildren Shaun, Ella, Sophie, Matteo and Isabella. Mass for his soul will be said tomorrow at 6.30pm at Sacro Cuor parish church, Sliema. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

COPPINI. In loving memory of LOUISE, today the first anniversary of her demise. Much loved and sorely missed by her husband Lawrence, her children Daniel, Alexia and Nicholas and their families. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MUSCAT – ROŻINA. Cherished memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 26th anniversary of her demise. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Deeply missed by Frank and Maryanne, in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

PARNIS ENGLAND. With treasured and ever loving memory of JOHN, a dearly beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather on the 20th anniversary of his sad passing. Please remember him in your prayers. Sadly missed by his beloved wife Margaret, his children Stephen, Johanna, Nicholas and Robin, their spouses and families.

SULLIVAN – VINCENT. In loving memory of a dear husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, today the 19th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. May he rest in peace. Monica, Trevor and Angela, Marica and Gerrard, Elizabeth, his grandchildren, Victoria, Fiona, Sarah, Thomas, Jeremy and their families.

TOLEDO – CARMEN. Always lovingly remembered , and especially today, the 18th anniversary of her death. Marian.

