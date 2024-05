The liturgical feast in honour of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus will be celebrated in Sliema today.

Mass will be celebrated with the vesper prayer at the Marian sanctuary of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus at 6.30pm. Afterwards, the vesting of the new members in the Confraternity of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart of Jesus takes place.

There will then be a dinner for members and parishioners of the Sliema Philharmonic Society at the band club’s premises.