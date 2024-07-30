Edward Scicluna is expected to step aside from his role as Central Bank boss by "mutual agreement", as Tuesday's cabinet meeting appeared to have reached a compromise with the embattled governor.

Details are still being ironed out but sources say the former finance minister is expected to be suspended from the position, following the fallout from the hospitals' case.

It is unclear whether he will continue to get a salary or any form of compensation during this period.

At one point during the lengthy cabinet meeting, Scicluna showed up at the prime minister's office and held a bi-lateral meeting with a number of ministers, sources said.

A statement is expected to be released later on Tuesday and a new governor will be appointed shortly.

The prime minister had convened cabinet with the intention of removing Scicluna after a court ruled there was sufficient evidence for him and others - including former health minister Chris Fearne - to stand trial over the hospitals deal.

However, there were serious questions over whether Abela had the legal power to do so.

Scicluna has been under pressure to resign from his role as governor of the Central Bank of Malta.

He is currently facing charges of fraud, misappropriation and fraudulent gain in connection with the deal, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

Scicluna could not be reached for comment.

In the aftermath of the court's decision last week, Scicluna remained defiant to calls for his resignation from the post, saying his position has remained unchanged and that independent institutions like the Central Bank play by their "own rules".

Scicluna has maintained that neither the government nor the opposition can compel him to resign. The Central Bank of Malta Act and European Central Bank legislation both state a governor can only be removed if found guilty of serious misconduct or if he no longer fulfils the conditions to perform their duties.

However, Robert Abela indicated he believes Scicluna should step down, saying that while Scicluna is still presumed innocent, he should follow the example of co-accused Chris Fearne and former permanent secretary Ronald Scicluna, who are similarly facing charges related to the hospitals deal and have since resigned from their roles in government.

On Friday, Scicluna was officially axed from the board of the Malta Financial Services Authority.

Opposition leader Bernard Grech has repeatedly criticised the government for failing to bring Scicluna to heel on the matter and has claimed that, were it up to Abela, he would allow Scicluna to remain in the role.

Civil society groups have also been protesting Scicluna's continued engagement in the role, with Repubblika activists holding a demonstration outside the Central Bank on Monday, placing a large banner that said "resign" outside the front door.