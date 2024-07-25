The Nationalist Party appealed to Robert Abela to do "all he can" to convince Edward Scicluna to step down as Central Bank governor after the court said there is enough evidence to prosecute him over the hospitals' deal.

The prime minister should start by officially asking for Scicluna's resignation, shadow finance minister Graham Bencini said on Thursday.

Fielding questions during a news conference on the doorstep of the Central Bank in Valletta, Bencini said the opposition was also willing to issue a joint statement with the government asking Scicluna to leave.

The prime minister cannot fire Scicluna as central bank governor, Bencini acknowledged, but Abela can and should sack him from other positions he holds, including that of deputy governor of the Malta Financial Services Authority.

As Scicluna made it clear he had no intention to leave, Bencini did not mince his words.

"Edward Scicluna has no respect for the Maltese people or the institution he represents. The only thing he respects is his salary,” Bencini said.

Scicluna will face a trial after the prima facie stage of proceedings against him ruled on Wednesday there is enough evidence for the case to continue to trial.

Later on Wednesday, Abela indicated that Scicluna should resign.

"The role of central bank governor is a sensitive one. I know Prof. Edward Scicluna has a lot of integrity. I know how hard he worked for the country, and how he always put the national interest first... I think he (Scicluna) can arrive at the right decision," the prime minister said.

Still, Scicluna remains set on staying on as governor, telling Times of Malta on Thursday that his position remains unchanged.

Since being charged in court last May in connection with the hospitals scandal, Scicluna has maintained his innocence and insisted that neither the government nor the opposition can compel him to resign.

"I will abide by the EU treaties. The Central Bank is an independent institution. We have our own rules,” he said on Thursday.

Scicluna, along with former deputy prime minister Chris Fearne and 12 others, face charges of fraud, misappropriation, and fraudulent gain over the privatisation of Gozo, Karin Grech, and St Luke's hospitals.

Economy shadow minister Jerome Caruana Cilia said Scicluna's decision to stay on as governor while facing trial is harming Malta’s name in international banking and financial services.

"Every day he stays on means more damage to Malta’s international reputation,” he warned.