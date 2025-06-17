Pop artist Ella Henderson will return to Malta this July to headline the 17th edition of Isle of MTV.

The British singer and songwriter, best known for her tracks Ghost and Filthy Rich, had previously performed in Malta last October during the ‘Take That- The Greatest Weekend’, when she was a supporting act for the trio.

Henderson has collaborated with some of the world’s biggest artists, including David Guetta, Becky Hill, Rudimental, Jax Jones and fellow Isle of MTV headliner Alok.

Henderson will join Damiano David, lead singer of Italian rock band and Eurovision winner Måneskin, and Brazilian artist ALOK on July 15 at the Granaries in Floriana.

Apart from the international artistes, Malta’s Eurovision Song Contest contestant Miriana Conte will also perform during the show, which is one of Europe's largest free summer music festivals.

The 24-year-old from Qormi was one of the contest’s most controversial entries, having had to retitle her song Kant to Serving, after the European Broadcasting Union’s decision not to allow her to use the word Kant in the song.

She placed 17th in the Eurovision Song Contest finale.

Isle of MTV is being held in partnership with the Malta Tourism Authority.

MTV said the show will be broadcast in more than 150 countries, live-streamed on Pluto TV, and available on-demand via Paramount+.