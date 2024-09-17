In September 2022, famed author, business adviser and futurist Emmanuel Daniel published his book The Great Transition: The Personalization of Finance is Here in which he discussed how technology renders financial intermediaries unprofitable, proposing that both banks and fintechs need to reassess what value they deliver to customers.

Daniel will now be one of the keynote speakers at Finance Malta’s forthcoming 17th Annual Conference on November 29, where he will address the evolution of today’s global financial centres and the key factors shaping their future.

Bernice Buttigieg, Chief Strategy Officer at FinanceMalta said: “We are proud to have secured such a prestigious speaker for our forthcoming annual conference. Emmanual Daniel’s active participation and his important address on the topical subject of the future of financial centres confirms the high level of speakers our annual conference is managing to secure.”

Daniel is an adviser to several decision-makers on their future strategies, particularly in financial services and geopolitics. He facilitates strategy scenario planning workshops for corporations and governments and speaks at closed-door and public forums. Recognised as a global top 50 fintech influencer in 2021 and 2022 and winner of the Citibank Business Journalism award for Asia, Daniel is a futurist, entrepreneur and the award-winning founder of TAB Global, which owns The Asian Banker, The Banking Academy, Wealth and Society, TABInsights and other digital communities.

FinanceMalta’s Annual Conference at the Hilton in Portomaso is themed ‘Empowering Financial Services’ with a programme of speeches and engaging panel discussions on economic trends, fintech advancements and sustainable finance.

With over 600 delegates, 40 prominent local and international speakers and increased foreign attendance, the conference is set to confirm itself as Malta’s largest financial services event.