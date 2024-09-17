This year, the MCAST Freshers’ Week, which will take place from October 7-9 at the MCAST Campus in Paola, October 10 at the Mosta Campus, and October 11 at the Gozo Campus, is intended to be the right introduction to this educational institution. This pivotal event is designed to welcome new students to MCAST while offering insights into the numerous opportunities and services available from both the government and private sectors.

The MCAST Freshers' Week is dedicated to informing and educating our students about the extensive range of initiatives, programmes, and services provided by various entities. This event serves as an educational platform and a venue for engagement and networking between students and organisations.

This explains why MCAST Freshers' Week provides an ideal platform for businesses and service providers. It allows organisations to highlight their contributions to society while connecting them with the next generation of professionals. Moreover, the event enables organisations to connect with an audience of over 8,000 attendees: MCAST students, institutions, staff, and company representatives.

For organisations, the benefits are clear: Direct exposure to a diverse group of students and faculty members; the opportunity to educate and inform students about your organization's role and contributions; networking with other participating entities from various sectors; and enhanced visibility and engagement with the youth.

Moreover, the vendors present during MCAST Freshers' Week will serve as a source of inspiration for MCAST students. These students have worked hard to follow their dreams, ultimately achieving their goals and growing their small businesses.

For more information on how to participate, share your story, and showcase your offerings, please send an e-mail to mg2ievents@mcast.edu.mt.