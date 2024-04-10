“To mechanical progress there is apparently no end: for as in the past so in the future, each step in any direction will remove limits and bring in past barriers which have till then blocked the way in other directions; and so what for the time may appear to be a visible or practical limit will turn out to be but a bend in the road.”

These are the words of Osborne Reynolds at the opening address to the Mechanical Science Section of the 1887 Meeting of the British Association in Manchester.

Reynolds has made precious contributions to the field of fluid mechanics by studying and formulating the relationship between inertial and viscous forces – aptly known as Reynolds number. This concept is crucial to differentiating between smooth flow (laminar) and irregular flow (turbulent) of fluids. Turbulence spells trouble – as any pilot would very well know.

I have studied on the same grounds that Reynolds did at the University of Manchester.

This is an academic institution where I have not only formed my fundamental understanding of aerospace engineering principles but also gained a priceless new perspective of the life and landscape of my home country – Malta.

On the same evening that I received communication from the Mechanical, Aerospace and Civil Engineering School that I had been awarded the bachelor’s degree, polling booths across the United Kingdom sorted through millions of Brexit referendum votes.

The next morning, my excitement of having capped an important chapter in my life was short-lived. Europe and the wider world were shocked by the British public’s desire the leave the EU bloc.

I remember my mixed bag of emotions – shock and horror mixed with a sense of déjà-vu and told-you-so.

Having lived through the streets of Manchester, I know first-hand the fine line between peaceful multiculturalism and complete degradation of national identity. In truth, Brexit seems to have been the ultimate pressure valve for decades of resentment rooted in British imperialistic times.

Malta’s accession to the European Union in 2004 under a Nationalist government has ushered in countless opportunities for Maltese society and its economy.

Tertiary education students experience exchange programmes in other European universities, travelling to European countries is easier and more affordable and goods and services flow freely.

Living between more than one European country has become a popular and normalised way of life.

It is safe to say however that Europe is going through turbulent times. The EU’s reaction to and handling of the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Palestine at its doorstep have brought a furore of controversies, debates and soul-searching.

Leaders need to take a united approach to combat disinformation that is fuelling populism and the far-right - Lee Bugeja Bartolo

In addition to wrangling, all member state leaders need to take a united approach at the European Council and EU institution leaders need to combat disinformation that is fuelling populism and the far right, as well as distinguishing between EU led and nation-led policies and handling reactions to their success or lack thereof.

The European Green deal penned by the EU Commission and endorsed by the Labour government has been blamed by local farmers for introducing environmentally friendly initiatives too soon.

Being brought up in Baħrija, I empathise with and understand the challenges that farmers face. I vividly remember the care, attention and efforts my father put into growing a handful of fruits and vegetables in our sizeable garden.

As an engineer, I also understand the science behind the domino effect of climate change and the urgent need for all of us – and all industries – to do our part in changing our ways to reduce the detrimental impact on the environment.

The turbulence within the EU is mirrored in Malta’s own challenges. Nationally, despite the steady and positive economic outlook for 2024, there is a widespread feeling of frustration and desperation.

Despite substantial EU-funded infrastructure improvements, a lack of strategic vision leaves residents overwhelmed after running a few errands.

As an MEP candidate, I aim to advocate for further investment in Malta’s infrastructure, specifically through mass transit that successive governments have shied away from.

We also need to address broader issues, including the right to affordable housing, the fight against disinformation, the need for more investment in education, particularly STEM education, and standards in the construction industry.

The national political climate is turbulent rather than laminar and many feel that so is the European one. A high Reynolds number.

As a Nationalist Party candidate for the European Parliament I am committing myself to doing my best to bring it back down to a steady laminar flow. Because “what for the time may appear to be a visible or practical limit will turn out to be but a bend in the road.”

Lee Bugeja Bartolo is a PN MEP candidate.