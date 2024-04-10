The road forward

I note the frustrations expressed by drivers, passengers and pedestrians who use the Malta road networks.

Traffic gridlocks seem to have become a common occurrence despite the millions invested in roadworks by consecutive administrations.

The harbour ferry is an excellent alternative to avoid road traffic but is at the mercy of weather conditions.

The main function of LESA is ‘to provide the enforcement of laws, regulations or bye-laws and review the work of local enforcement’. Photo: Times of Malta

I always wonder how an efficient underground transport system was initiated in London in 1863 and not yet in Malta, in 2024. A system which does not run along the overburdened roads but runs freely and punctually, beneath the city.

I believe such a project would be a new venture for contractors, indeed, a welcome alternative from the construction and road projects that have made Malta – and, soon, Gozo – a labyrinth of stone, concrete and tarmac.

The material excavated could be used for land reclamation and the end result would be a cheaper, effective and environmentally safer means of alternative transport.

The surge of roadworks everywhere does not seem to be properly coordinated, contributing to traffic bottlenecks, which leave drivers fuming, to put it mildly. I think it is high time that traffic projects are regarded as a means to improve traffic management and not just as a means to generate money and employment.

The agenda should be one where a government works in the interests and safety of the people and not according to the agenda of the contractor lobby, whose main motive is profit, hence, the so many simultaneous ongoing roadworks, across a mere area of 316 square kilometres.

As for enforcement, we have the traffic police, former traffic wardens, LESA and Transport Malta officers, milling over each other. Add surveillance cameras to this equation.

And, yet, there is still so much to be done and achieved. And appointments of round pegs, selected to serve in square holes. The result? Still a series of gridlocks, traffic fatalities and severe injuries.

This is not a political issue but a national challenge. Following a recent TV debate, I noted with admiration that, despite a charged atmosphere, there was seemingly mutual agreement to reach out and work together.

I sincerely hope that this happens so we may be more proactive, rather than reactive.

It is pointless to have volumes of magisterial inquiry reports after a person has been killed or injured on our roads. Our aim should be to prevent such events and local councils are crucial to be the “eyes and ears”, indeed, “the boots on the ground” source of information and advice, to make our roads safer for all. Motor insurance personnel should also be consulted, to contribute in such matters.

There is no magic wand that will completely erase traffic problems but better traffic management, planned and implemented by the right people, will certainly improve the situation.

The road forward may be long but it is achievable.

Chris Agius – Żabbar