Around 100 MCAST students gathered at the Paola campus in protest over an ongoing dispute between the teachers' union and the government over a collective agreement for lecturers and staff.

Friday's protest was the third by MCAST students in one year, as the ongoing dispute continues to disrupt their education.

Last November, the Malta Union of Teachers issued directives for MCAST lecturers but lifted them in January, claiming to have found a way forward.

It again issued directives in May but felt secure enough to partially lift the directives in June, again claiming a solution was near.

Ahead of the new scholastic year, MCAST lecturers expressed concern with Times of Malta over the expired agreement, saying there did not seem to be any resolution in sight.

Last week, MCAST lecturers kicked off the academic year with a protest over the delayed collective agreement.

The students' demonstration on Friday began outside the college canteen with a small group that grew after organiser Emma Brownrigg Fenech delivered a passionate speech.

“We demand an end to this dispute, and we demand it now," she said.

By the time she finished, the crowd had swelled to around 100. “We will not stop until we get the education we deserve,” she said, prompting cheers from the crowd.

MCAST Student Protest Video: Matthew Mirabelli

Brownrigg Fenech said students were demanding an immediate compromise between MUT and the government.

“The collective agreement needs to happen - our lecturers need to be paid what they deserve, and students need to receive the education they deserve. We are thirsty to learn, but right now, that is being stolen from us,” she said.

As Times of Malta walked through the campus on Friday, students shouted: “Give us our marks!” - a reflection of their growing frustration over delayed academic feedback.

The current directives have imposed strict limits on communication, restricted extracurricular activities, and withheld academic feedback, leaving many students unaware of their final examination marks.

Students have expressed feeling like pawns caught between the two sides, with their education and future careers at risk.

Emma Brownrigg Fenech speaking Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Third-year software engineering students Francois Formosa and Grant Attard said the lack of guidance on their thesis and the potential impact of the "administrative pass" on their professional future was particularly troubling.

“When we face the industry, our transcripts won’t show any marks, putting us at a disadvantage and devaluing our degree,” they said.

“We’re in our third year, and we have no help with our thesis, assignments, or anything at all.”

One of the key concerns for students is the "administrative pass" - a measure that allows them to progress to the next academic year without final grades for unassessed units, due to union directives.

Many fear this could harm their job prospects as their transcripts will not show actual marks.

Formosa added: “Every day, I come to this wretched place, and I feel like I’m wasting my time. Time is invaluable - money you can get back, but time, you can’t.”

Frustrated student, Francois Formosa speaking to the crowd Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Civil society group Il-Kollettiv endorsed the protest, calling for immediate action to restore communication between students and lecturers.

Meanwhile, a group of students at MCAST’s Mosta campus staged a walkout in solidarity with their lecturers, backed by Studenti Graffiti - the student wing of Moviment Graffiti.