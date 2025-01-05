The government spent over €300,000 on events to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Malta joining the European Union.

These celebrations, which covered events that spanned from April 30 to May 8, were held weeks ahead of the 2024 MEP elections.

Malta, along with nine other countries, joined the EU on May 1, 2004.

The total cost for the celebrations was €311,024, according to the Government Gazette.

Part of the celebrations included a large projection onto the bastions of St Angelo Fort costing €85,080 that advertised the upcoming MEP elections.

The projections used the #useyourvote slogan, which was part of an EU-wide campaign that encouraged people to cast their vote in the elections.

A fireworks display held in the Grand Harbour on May 3 cost €32,500.

Prior to this, on April 30, celebrations were kicked off with a private event that included food, an open bar and a tent that coast just short of €100,000.

The rest of the cost went to the management of the celebrations, lighting equipment, music production, and a laser show.