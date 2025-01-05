The annual Festa Ċitru (Citrus Festival) will be held on Sunday, January 12, with organisers promising a bigger and more varied festival than previous editions.

Held at San Anton Palace in Attard, the festival will feature the sale of citrus-based products from the palace kitchen as well as entertainment, Maltese għana music and traditional and artisanal products.

The festival is held under the patronage of the president of Malta.

President Myriam Spiteri Debono said this year’s festival would feature more family-focused activities as there will be entertainment for children, including a magician.

For the first time, much of the festival will be hosted in the courtyard of San Anton Palace, which is usually not accessible to the public.

Singers Fabrizio Faniello and Glenn Vella will entertain, as will għana groups accompanied by Jomike and Lydon.

Proceeds from this year’s event will go towards the Malta Community Chest Fund. The event will begin at 9am and run until late in the afternoon.