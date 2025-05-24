The government ‘does not exclude’ widening the six-month restriction during which terminally ill patients could choose to end their lives, Reforms Parliamentary Secretary Rebecca Buttigieg said.

Earlier this month, the government published a White Paper on Assisted Voluntary Euthanasia, proposing that terminally ill patients with less than six months to live could be allowed to voluntarily end their lives.

Currently, a public consultation is ongoing that will end at the beginning of July.

Last week, during an episode of Il-Każin fuq Tokis on euthanasia, lawyer Deborah Schembri, who formed part of the committee that drafted these proposals, said that they have received positive feedback, so far, with most concerns focusing on the proposals being “too restrictive”.

Speaking to Times of Malta, Buttigieg confirmed this, adding that the main recommendation received was to expand the six-month period.

When the White Paper was announced, Buttigieg made it clear that the procedure being voluntary, limited to terminal illnesses and available only to people at the end of their lives are non-negotiable principles.

“The main thing we want to ensure is that this person is at the end of their life,” Buttigieg said.

She explained that they proposed the six-month period after drawing inspiration from models present in the UK and New Zealand.

“We do not exclude expanding the six-month period but people will have to bring up arguments with a good basis,” Buttigieg added.

What concerns are there about the six-month period?

The main argument people have raised for expanding the six-month period relates to cases where a patient may be suffering from a neurodegenerative disease, who might be unable to make a decision to undergo voluntary euthanasia.

People are arguing that the period should be expanded for these cases so that they will have the opportunity to take this decision before their cognitive abilities deteriorate to the point where they can no longer make such a decision.

Having said that, Buttigieg clarified that this does not necessarily mean that the government will expand this period but is simply considering this option, just like it is considering other feedback that might criticise the proposals for not being restrictive enough.

In connection with euthanasia, the government is also proposing the introduction of a living will, whereby patients can specify their preferred medical treatment in case they become unable to communicate their wishes.

However, if this statement of intent requests euthanasia, the patient would still have to meet all the eligible requirements for it to be carried out.

Earlier this month, the Medical Association of Malta said that predicting when a patient will die is unreliable and should be abandoned.

“Studies show prediction accuracy to be as low as 23 per cent, regardless of speciality,” it said.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna has rebuked any priests who express themselves in favour of euthanasia.

An anguished mother, whose son has suffered severe brain damage due to a stroke, has asked for loved ones to be allowed to request assisted dying for a patient.