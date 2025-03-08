Activists marched through the streets of Valletta on Saturday afternoon to mark International Women’s Day.

The event featured chanting, poetry readings and a collective dance performance. It was organised by several activist groups advocating for gender equality and women’s rights.

The marchers included women, men, non-binary and trans persons.

This year’s theme, “Every Woman, Every Day, Everywhere,” highlighted the ongoing struggle for women’s rights across different social, economic, and cultural backgrounds.

Organisers emphasised the need for unity, particularly in the current political climate.

A placard saying, "Misogyny kills more than abortion" Photo: Jonathan Borg

Reproductive justice was another focus of this year's march, including the right to choose whether to have children and the right to raise children in safe, healthy and sustainable environments.

Attendees held placards with messages including, “Pro Mother, Pro Choice,” “Girls Just Want to Walk Home,” and “Full-Time Feminist for a Fully Smashed Patriarchy.”

They chanted “Ministru tal-biża’, fejn huma d-drittijiet tan-nisa?” (A frightening minister, where are the rights of women?) and sang the march’s slogan, “Every Woman, Every Day, Everywhere.”

Following the march, several speakers addressed the crowd while attendees gathered in a circle around the speakers.

Liza Caruana-Finkel, speaking on behalf of Moviment Graffitti, highlighted the lack of control women have over their bodies, noting many were forced to return to work immediately after childbirth.

She said abortion was only accessible for those who can afford to travel or order pills, “But if you have the money, you can travel to another European country and access legal abortion. Isn’t that an injustice?”

Attendees and speakers outside of Parliament Photo: Jonathan Borg

Faye Theuma from the Malta LGBTIQ Rights Movement (MGRM) stressed the importance of inclusivity in the fight for justice. “Our fight for justice must be inclusive, intersectional, and unapologetically queer,” they said, adding that women within the LGBTIQ community, including trans women and non-binary people, face additional struggles.

The final speech was delivered by Fiona Ben Checkroun on behalf of the Palestinian Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) National Committee. She spoke about the resilience of Palestinian women: "Palestinian women are not just numbers and not just victims. We often hear about the immense struggling but not enough about the extraordinary resilience”.

She urged attendees to boycott Israeli products, for the University of Malta to sever ties with Israeli institutions and for the Malta Rugby Union to cancel its upcoming match against Israel in April.

The speeches were followed by poetry readings from Kat Cassar, Klara Vassallo, and Rachelle Deguara. The choir Re-Sisters performed, and a community dance, choreographed by Francesca Zammit with support from the University of Malta’s Department of Dance Studies, was staged.