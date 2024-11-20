Nickie Sultana is presenting a conceptual series of paintings at Gallery 23 in Balzan.

The exhibition, titled Layers, delves into the intricate tapestry of personal identity, reflecting both external and internal experiences. Each painting captures the idea that individuals are composed of multiple layers − emotional, psychological and experiential. The artist explores how these layers interact, overlap and sometimes obscure one another.

Vibrant colours and textures represent memories, relationships and challenges, inviting viewers to consider their own complexities and reflect on their own ‘layers’.

Sultana is an established Maltese artist specialising in portraiture, local landscapes and seascapes and, more recently, concentrating on abstract and floral abstracts using oils as her preferred medium.

She has followed in her father’s footsteps, Arnold Sultana, a renowned artist in his own right.

Sultana studied both classical and contemporary history of art at the Leonardo Da Vinci and Lorenzo Dei Medici art schools in Florence, Italy. She has since held 10 solo exhibitions and has also participated in various collective exhibitions both locally and overseas.

In 2012, she participated in the collective exhibition at Harrods in London organised on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the award of the George Cross to Malta.

Her portfolio includes a month-long art workshop with actors Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and their children during the filming of World War Z. She also features in the International Dictionary of Artists Who Painted Malta by Nicholas de Piro.

The exhibition is open until November 22. One can meet the artist at the gallery on November 20 between 6.30pm and 8pm. Viewing can also be arranged by appointment on 9942 8272 or by e-mailing info@gallery23malta.com.