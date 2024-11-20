Obituaries

SAMMUT. On November 4, at St Vincent de Paul residence, EMANUEL, of Balzan, widower of Rita, passed away peacefully at the age of 96, comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his beloved children John, Anna and her husband Stephen Montefort, Ray and his wife Marie, his beloved granddaughters Maxine and her husband Jean Paul Zahra, Corinne and her partner Alex Green, Julia and her husband Samuel Firth, his precious great-grandchildren Jacob and Arianne, his sisters Christine, Agnes and her husband Arsenio Brincat, his brother-in-law Joe Cutajar who lives in Australia, nephews and nieces, other relatives and friends. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, November 21, at 8.45am for St Theresa Sanctuary, Birkirkara, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 9.15am, followed by interment at Balzan cemetery. Donations to charitable institutions will be greatly appreciated. It is the family’s wish that black should not be worn. Lord, grant him eternal rest. Special thanks to all the staff at Ward SGP2, St Vincent de Paul residence.

ZAMMIT. On November 18, JOSEPH, of Qormi, known as Tar-Roċa, aged 78, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family and comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He will always be loved and cherished by his wife Josephine, his daughters Audrey Ann and Graziella and her husband Mario, his precious grandchildren Valentina and Gianluca, his siblings, his in-laws and all their families. The funeral cortège leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Thursday, November21, for the parish church of St George, Qormi, where Mass to celebrate his life will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. May the Lord, grant him eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABEL – MARTIN, 20.11.1996. Cherishing unfading memories. Forever living on in our heart. Marie, Jonathan and family.

CAMILLERI – ANTHONY, a loving father and grandfather, today the 44th anniversary of his meeting with the Lord. Forever in our hearts and prayers. His children, in-laws and grandchildren. O Lord, grant him eternal rest.

de’ CONTI MANDUCA – DAVID. Cherished memories of our dear brother and uncle today being the third anniversary of his demise, 28.2.1945-20.11.2021. His brothers, sisters and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

GALEA – GLORIA, née Gulia. In loving memory, on the 25th anniversary of her demise. ‘The Lord is compassionate and merciful’ (Ps. Eli). Michael, Christopher, Peter.

MAGRI – SUSANNE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearly beloved wife, mother and grandmother on the seventh anniversary of her demise. Deeply missed by her husband Cecil and her sons Kevin, Karl and Richard, their respective spouses and grandchildren. Always in our thoughts and prayers.

In memory of JOSEPH D’AMICO who departed from this world on November 20, 2020. Sadly missed by his daughter Josette, his son Sergio and his wife Therese, grandchildren Kristina and Michael, his brothers and sisters Gaetano and his wife Therese, David and his wife Sylvana, Isabella and her husband Joe, Gemma and her husband Peter, Cynthia and her husband Philip, Salvatore Spina, widower of his sister Carmelina and relatives of his late wife Renata; Yvonne, Joe, Vanna, Phyllis and her husband Phillip Agius, Alex and his wife Bessie, Tonio and his wife Magdalene, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

Sistina Art Shop

Early bird Christmas present offers. Amery Street, Sliema. Best quality art materials. www.sistinaart.com

To book an obituary or an In Memoriam notice from Monday to Friday – during office hours (8am-4pm) – e-mail classified@timesofmalta.com. On Saturday and Sunday, all day, and Monday to Friday after office hours, e-mail night@timesofmalta.com.