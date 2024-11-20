The following are the leading stories in Malta's newspapers.

Times of Malta leads with the worries of an Ethiopian man who has been living in Malta for 13 years and fears being deported to a region plagued by conflict and danger. It also reports how Social Policy Minister Michael Falzon dodged questions about whether his colleagues Clayton Bartolo and Clint Camilleri should resign over appointments given to the former's wife.

The Malta Independent says plans have been filed at the Planning Authority for the building of a 66-unit apartment block on undeveloped land on the outskirts of Fgura, within the development zone.

MaltaToday says 75% of the Maltese fear having to relocate due to climate change. That is the result of a survey by the European Investment Bank. It also quotes the prime minister saying the 18-year-old local plans are outdated.

l-orizzont announces that the rebuilt Msida government school will be inaugurated later this week. It also reports that €42 million have been spent on magisterial inquiries in criminal cases since 2020.

In-Nazzjon gives prominence to remarks by PN leader Bernard Grech who said that on Thursday, during a meeting of the parliamentary standards committee, Labour MPs have to choose between the people and thieves. He was speaking about the scandal involving employment posts given to the wife of the tourism minister. The newspaper also reports that a man threatened to kill his partner unless she carried out an abortion..