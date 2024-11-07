This Saturday, November 9, from 10:00am till noon, the China Cultural Centre in Malta invites the public to a vibrant cultural showcase at the Chinese Garden of Serenity in Santa Lucija. Here, three striking Nihao China buses, wrapped in visuals of China’s iconic landscapes and heritage sites, will be on display, offering a unique glimpse into the beauty of China. The event is open to all and includes a series of exciting competitions, where participants can win prizes by capturing photos, creating videos, or drawing their own Nihao China bus design.

More than a cultural display, the Nihao China buses project represents a meaningful investment in Malta’s economy. By involving Maltese designers, artists, and local businesses, this initiative supports the growth of Malta’s creative industries and strengthens the partnership between Malta and China, fostering shared prosperity and economic vitality.

The Nihao China buses will continue their journey around Malta until the first week of January, offering locals more chances to participate in the competitions. Those who spot the buses are encouraged to get creative and join any – or all – of the following competitions.

Category 1: #SpotTheNihaoChinaBus Photo Competition

Capture the spirit of the Nihao China buses through photography! Prizes will be awarded for:

Best Artistic Photo of the buses

Best Selfie with the buses

Best Collection featuring all three buses

Category 2: #JourneyToChinaBus Video Challenge

Create a short video featuring the Nihao China buses, highlighting the locations depicted on the buses and encouraging others to visit them in China. Fun facts about the locations will be shared on the China Cultural Centre in Malta’s Facebook page. Awards include:

Best Short Video

Most Informative Video

Best Coverage of all three buses

Category 3: #CreateYourChinaBus Drawing Challenge

Young artists aged 6-10 and 11-14 are invited to design their own unique “China bus” showcasing China’s culture, nature, and landscapes. Awards for each age category will be given for:

Best Drawing

Most Creative Concept

Best Representation of Chinese Heritage

Photos and videos should be sent to events2024ccc@gmail.com. Drawings should be delivered to the China Cultural Centre in Malta, 173 Melita Street, Valletta.

Deadline for all entries is Monday, January 6, 2025. The winners will be celebrated in an exhibition and award ceremony to be held at a later date.