A Ħamrun resident tried to recruit “vulnerable people” across Europe to carry out terrorist attacks, a court heard on Thursday.

Mouhamadou Dosso, 32, who holds an Italian identity card, stands accused of spreading extremist material and attempting to recruit people in Europe to carry out terrorist attacks.

Mohammed Shurrab, an inspector in the counter-terrorism unit, said five mobile phones were seized from Dosso during a dawn raid in Ħamrun on October 31.

Police first received a tip-off about a Facebook profile spreading extremist material in April.

Dosso was placed under surveillance once investigators established he was behind the profile.

Various Facebook messenger accounts found on Dosso’s phone were allegedly used to recruit people into terrorism.

The inspector said the accused encouraged “vulnerable people” around Europe to carry out terrorist attacks.

Shurrab said open-source investigations indicated the people being recruited were asylum seekers who lived alone and had left war-torn countries.

He communicated with them via Facebook.

In one message read out in court, Dosso told an unnamed individual that he would find a place in heaven if he carried out a suicide attack.

“We are recruiting volunteers to the jihad. If you die in this fight you will go to heaven,” the message said.

Further “anti-West” material was found on his phones, including pictures of “crossed out” American, French and Israeli flags.

There were also lots of photos linked to the terrorist group ISIS, and various speeches by ISIS leaders seeking to radicalise people, the inspector said.

Photos of explosives as well as a photo of one of the terrorists who carried out the 9/11 attacks in America were also found.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech ruled there is enough evidence for a bill of indictment to be issued against the accused.

The case continues on December 18.