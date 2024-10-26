The second edition of Festa Ikel Malti, an event held at the Pitkalija Fruit and Vegetable market, run by the Malta Food Agency in Ta’ Qali, was held last Sunday. The event was deemed a resounding success, drawing a large crowd eager to explore and celebrate local produce and Maltese culinary traditions.

The theme of the event highlighted the importance of Maltese agriculture and aquaculture, with educational stands showcasing local farming practices and fishing heritage. Through this initiative, attendees gained valuable insights into the significance of supporting local producers and the hard-working farmers and fishermen.

With over 40 exhibitors showcasing traditional Maltese products, including jams, honey, olive oils, fish and meats, visitors had plenty of opportunities to support Malta’s food chain.

The bustling Farmers’ Market also allowed attendees to buy fresh, locally grown produce, reinforcing the importance of supporting local agriculture.

Families and children enjoyed a variety of activities at the event, including live performances by singers, the cast of Klassi Għalina, the Big Friends Guggen Musik and scout groups, along with special appearances by beloved characters Fonzu l-Fenek and Miċu l-Qattus. Interactive demonstrations, such as cow milking, offered insights into local farming practices.

The event also raised over €3,000 for The Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation.