Nature Trust volunteers discovered the fourth turtle nesting site of the season on Thursday night, this time in Ġnejna, Mġarr.

The latest discovery brings Malta’s turtle nests at a record concurrent rate, with five current active nests at Golden Bay, Ġnejna and Ramla l-ħamra in Gozo.

The Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) officers immediately went on site and together with Nature Trust Malta, cordoned off the area to ensure that the nest is protected.

"ERA will continue supporting NTM and the relevant stakeholders in order to ensure the protection of the nest. An Emergency Conservation Order will be also issued," the authority said in a statement.

"The general public is reminded that it is essential that if a turtle is spotted during a nesting attempt, no interactions with the turtle are to be made. The public is encouraged to act responsibly as excessive noise, trampling and light close to the nesting area may pose a threat to turtle eggs and any hatchlings."

ERA encourage the public to immediately report of any observations of turtle activity to ERA phone (2292 3500) or through its customer care system, or directly to NTM (9999 9505).

The turtle caught on camera nesting in Ġnejna by volunteers. Credit:ERA

Volunteers will also be required by Nature Trust Malta during the nesting period to help with monitoring and other tasks related to this turtle nest.

Those who wish to volunteer, are kindly asked to send an email to turtle.naturetrust@gmail.com for more information.

The loggerhead turtle (Maltese: il-fekruna l-komuni), scientifically known as Caretta caretta is a long-living, slowly maturing marine species that inhabits tropical to warm temperate areas.

This species is classified as globally endangered by the World Conservation Area (IUCN) and is also protected by various national and international legislation.

Capturing, killing, taking, and trading these turtles, as well as the deliberate disturbance of these species, particularly during the period of breeding, rearing and migration, is prohibited and subject to legal action.

Even the destruction of eggs or the taking of eggs from the wild is strictly prohibited and constitutes a criminal offence, with a minimum fine of nearly €500 and going up to nearly €2,400 for each egg that may be destroyed or taken from the wild.